Geek Girls Forever trace, cut and piece together comic book flowers

Friends and members of Geek Girls Forever met to make paper flowers out of comic books during one of their regular craft events in Newhall on Saturday.



“This is all comic books today, so if they’re not fans of comic books, they’re probably not coming,” said organizer Kate Moore. “But if they’re fans of arts and crafts, they might come.”



Shalise Smith examines a rose made out of colorful comic book pages at Geek Girls Forever in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Sat around a table, a dozen members cut out flower-shaped paper to trace onto comic book pages. They then glued “petals” together, compiling their own bouquets. The craft event is one of several held by the organization, which consists of women 18 years old and over. The group emerged as a companion to Geek Girls Society, intended for girls and women between the ages of eight and 18.



Other craft events have incorporated different pop culture elements into their art. During a previous craft event under the theme of “Harry Potter” and “Doctor Who”, members glued bendable tiles onto cups. Cups varied, as one displayed the crest of Slytherin house from “Harry Potter,” while another cup was adorned in blue and white tiles to look like the time-traveling TARDIS from “Doctor Who.”



“If you have a bigger, grander vision, we’ll help you get there,” Moore said. “If you’re not that focused on what you’re doing, then it’s like, ‘Here’s the basics of what we’re doing.’”



Geek Girls Forever leader Kate Moore, center, as attendees use samples on the table to create roses out of colorful comic book pages at Geek Girls Forever in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Member Chelsea Stevenson said Geek Girls Forever became a built-in community from young Santa Clarita residents, with its own friendliness and openness to welcome new people. During previous craft events, Stevenson used a Bratz doll, paint and fabric to make a miniature Weeping Angel statue, based on the aliens from “Doctor Who,” and a decoupage plate that featured images of Batman.



“It’s a super positive safe, social space for girls to be themselves,” Stevenson said.



Geek Girls Forever next major event will be “Galentine’s Day” on Feb. 13. The idea originated from the television show “Parks and Recreation” as a day for “ladies celebrating ladies,” Moore said. After previous years of watching episodes of the show associated with the holiday, this year will be a party for everyone to attend and have fun, she added.



Men are also welcome to participate in Geek Girls Forever events. To learn more, go to geekgirlsforever.com.