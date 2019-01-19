Henry Mayo continues classes focused on foot and ankle pain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Meeting on the fourth Thursday of each month, Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is holding classes on foot and ankle pain, with a meeting scheduled at its education center Jan. 24.



Presented by physical therapist Rajpal Brar, the class goes over foot and ankle conditioning, chronic ankle pain, sports-related injuries, tips on maintaining healthy feet and risks to watch out for with sprains or strains.



Brar also goes over plantar fasciitis, a common cause of heel pain, according to Adrienne Thompson, community relations coordinator at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



“The class has been doing very well,” Thompson said. “(Brar) has a very great background on the subject and he works to answer everyone individually with questions on sprains and strains or how they can improve keeping their feet healthy.”



Thompson started these classes after taking into consideration how many living in Santa Clarita stay fit and healthy. In order to keep those people informed on what they can do, the class provided a chance for everyone to learn about what they can do in case of improving foot and ankle health or learning more to prevent injuries, she said.



“So we know a lot of people are moving around on their feet, so this helps those activities going,” she said.



Classes start at 2 p.m. and are free to the public. They are held in the Education Center of Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, on 24525 Town Center Drive. To register for classes, go to henrymayo.com or call (661) 200-2300 for more information.