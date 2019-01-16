Hill named to House Armed Services Committee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two weeks after being sworn into office, Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, has announced her first congressional committee assignment: the House Armed Services Committee.

“The Armed Services Committee was my top-priority assignment because our district deserves a seat at the table in shaping smart and strategic national security policies, and because our service members, veterans and their families at home deserve an unwavering voice in Washington,” Hill said in a statement released Wednesday.

She becomes the third consecutive representative for California’s 25th Congressional District to join the House Armed Services Committee, after former Reps. Steve Knight and Buck McKeon also served on the body. McKeon was committee chairman from 2011 to 2015.

“Our district has more veterans per capita than almost anywhere across America, and our region is home to mission-critical defense and aerospace bases, facilities and businesses,” Hill said. “The work of my constituents does more than support our local economy — it secures our nation and our world.”

Hill still waits to hear back about her other possible committee assignments, which she had requested to be the House Oversight Committee and the Committee on Science, Space and Technology.