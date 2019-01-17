Holocaust Memorial Sculpture ceremony to take place on Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Congregation Beth Shalom is scheduled to host a free event Sunday in honor of their recent Holocaust Memorial Sculpture installation.

The installed sculpture stands at 9 feet tall and was designed by abstract sculptor Granville Beals, who immersed himself in Jewish teachings to understand the history of the Holocaust prior to finishing the piece, and incorporated numerology from Jewish tradition into it.

For example, the statue has six sides to its memorial base and six chains going around it, all meant to represent the 6 million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, the six days of creation in the Torah and the six working days of the week.

There are also seven breaks in each spire of the memorial to symbolize the major holidays in Judaism, weeks between Passover and Shavout and number of words in the first phrase of the Torah.



On Sunday, the event will begin at 2 p.m. with remarks from David Simon, president of the Congregation Beth Shalom Men’s Club, and closing remarks will be handled by Rabbi Ron Hauss.

Mayor Marsha McLean and Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, are slated to attend.

For more information, visit http://cbs-scv.org/.

Congregation Beth Shalom is located at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway.