Homicide detectives probe shooting death in Valencia

Homicide detectives began investigating the death of a person they suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the backyard of a Valencia home Wednesday.



Shortly before 3:40 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the 27500 block of North Sunny Creek Drive, between Weeping Willow Drive and Willowbrooke Court.



At 3:43 p.m., when paramedics arrived at the house in the area of McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive, they were told to wait until they received “the OK” from deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



A spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau confirmed that bureau detectives were investigating the death.



Homicide detectives, as a matter of protocol, are called in to investigate sudden deaths. The incident is still under investigation, and a final determination on the cause and nature of death will be released by the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.



No information, including the gender and age of the decedent, has been released at this time.



