Inglewood man killed when car runs into big rig

By Jim Holt & Ryan Mancini

Signal Staff Writers



A 24-year-old Inglewood man was killed Saturday morning in a traffic collision in the Grapevine near Smokey Bear Road.



Although investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have identified the deceased man, they are not releasing his name until his next of kin can be notified.



The fatal crash happened Saturday shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, when a sedan rear-ended a big rig.



California Highway Patrol units were initially called to the scene at 6:35 a.m., according to CHP Officer Moises Marroquin.



A Honda collided with the back end of a big rig, and the wreck blocked all lanes, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard, noting all traffic was diverted to the right shoulder.



“Excess speed from the Honda looked to be the factor in the collision,” Greengard said.



In a news release issued by the CHP, the investigator wrote: “For unknown reasons at this time, the Honda collided with the rear of the Freightliner’s trailer. The Honda subsequently overturned and caught fire.”



The driver of the Honda was declared dead at the scene, Greengard said.



At 7:39 a.m., all lanes were initially blocked, and the first and second lanes remained closed as of 9 a.m., according to Marroquin.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched after the initial call went out and doused a fire caused by the collision, Greengard said.



The Los Angeles County Coroner arrived on the scene to remove the body at 9 a.m., Greengard said.



CHP units, with the help of tow trucks, worked to clear the freeway of debris as of 9:58 a.m., according to Greengard. By 10:34 a.m., all lanes reopened, he said.



