Lane closures planned for second week of paving on Highway 14

Commuters using Highway 14 can expect another week of lane closures due to paving.

Caltrans announced Friday that it needs more time to finish the paving project. As a result, the California Department of Transportation plans to close portions of Highway 14 for a “pavement rehabilitation project” with the hope of improving the condition of the lanes and creating a smoother ride for motorists.

Closures are scheduled nightly on Monday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan.12, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closures may start and end later. All closures are weather-permitting and subject to change.

The project requires closing two lanes to facilitate a safe work zone to protect workers and motorists.

On Wednesday, Caltrans workers began paving sections of the highway.

The project includes replacing concrete slabs, grinding and striping both directions of Highway 14 between the Santa Clara River and Technology Drive.

Myers and Sons Construction is the contractor on the $6.6 million pavement rehabilitation project that is estimated to complete in spring 2019.

In a news release issued Friday, Caltrans said motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to plan ahead, use alternate routes and avoid the area.

Additionally, motorists can check traffic conditions before they leave by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.

