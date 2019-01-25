Local band and color guard march in Disney parade

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Members of the Valencia High School Pride of the Vikings Marching Band and Color Guard traveled to Anaheim this week to perform in the Disneyland Main Street Parade, where they marched before thousands of international spectators.

Band Director Mark Judd and the Pride of the Vikings’ design staff received word from Disneyland in December that the group was selected to perform, which prompted rehearsals to begin immediately, according to media representative Terry Collier.

Weeks of preparation went by before the group graced the Magic Kingdom on Tuesday with their instrumental performance of “Fantasmic” — a song that features a theme about the power of imagination, Collier said.

“To march and perform in the Disneyland Main Street Parade will be a cherished memory through this experience,” Judd said. “(Students) worked incredibly hard in such a short period of time to achieve excellence. They understood that their performance will be part of the magical Disney experience that the audience watching will remember forever.”

Judd added the school’s mission is to prepare students to meet the challenges of the future and to become responsible citizens, which they learn by participating in relevant learning opportunities like the Disneyland Community Arts Showcase.

While the students were certainly an instrumental part of the performance, Booster President Channon Morris said the trip would not have been successful without the efforts of the Valencia High Marching Band and Color Guard Booster parents.

“They work tirelessly behind the scenes to support the students,” Morris said, adding that each parent deserves a special thank you for supporting the students and the school’s music programs.

Collier said the students ended their day by witnessing Disneyland’s new high-energy projection light show — which lit up the night — before the team enjoyed “It’s A Good Time,” which coincidentally captured the entire experience of the day.

