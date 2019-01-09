Man arrested for soaping Stevenson Ranch fountain

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Within 24 hours of having asked the public to identify a man whose image was captured by surveillance camera at the scene of a vandalized fountain in Stevenson Ranch, sheriff’s deputies say they were able to arrest a suspect for the crime.

The suspect is a 32-year-old man, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

On Tuesday, local sheriff’s detectives made public surveillance camera images of a person and a car seen near the Stevenson Ranch fountain after it was allegedly vandalized with what they believe was dishwasher detergent soap.

The incident allegedly happened on New Year’s Eve, around 10 p.m., Miller said Tuesday

“It’s one of those pranks you keep seeing, but they (fountains) are expensive to fix,” she said, noting the damage would require about $2,000 to fix.

Surveillance cameras posted in the area captured what detectives are calling “a person of interest” whom they wanted to interview.

“The individual pictured below was captured by surveillance cameras getting out of the pictured vehicle, a light colored Jaguar sedan with a ‘Klass’ dealership plate,” Miller said Tuesday.

