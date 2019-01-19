Massive pothole causes shutdown of I-5 bypass lane by Hasley Canyon Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A large pothole caused the closure of a bypass lane in a construction zone on Interstate 5 on the northbound side, just south of Hasley Canyon Road, on Saturday.



Initially reported at 8:37 a.m., California Highway Patrol units arrived and closed the bypass lane at 11:45 a.m., according to CHP Officer Stephan Brandt. CHP was initially alerted to the closure by passing motorists who described the pothole as “large” or “very large,” Brandt said.



“It wouldn’t take much if (the pothole) caused tire issues, but none have been reported so far,” Brandt said.



The pothole may have been caused by the recent heavy rains over Santa Clarita, said Josh Greengard local CHP spokesman.



The California Department of Transportation was requested to repair that portion of the road, he said. Although the closure is set to end at 11 p.m., Greengard said the closure could lift sooner depending on how soon Caltrans makes repairs



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is obtainable.