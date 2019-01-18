UPDATE: Mother, child attacked by family dog, airlifted to hospital

23 SHARES Share Tweet

A mother and child were attacked by the family’s dog in Castaic Friday morning, then airlifted to a pediatric hospital.

The incident happened shortly before 10:10 a.m. on the 31000 block of Nichols Lane when the family dog, described as an “80-pound pit bull mix” attacked the pair, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The dog is contained,” Miller said, adding there is no threat to the public, meaning the dog was inside the family home.

“We had two patients attacked by a dog, both suffering facial injuries,” Inspector Sky Cornell of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“Because we had a younger patient, the helicopter went to a pediatric hospital,” he said.

More information is expected to be released as investigators try to determine the details of the incident.

There was no immediate news on the status of the dog.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt