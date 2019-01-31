Newhall man gets six years in prison for weapons offenses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Newhall man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison after having entered a no-contest plea in August to five weapons offenses.



Robert Wayne Mount, 52, who was initially charged with 65 felony counts related to firearms, appeared Tuesday in San Fernando Superior Court.



He was charged with: assault with a semiautomatic weapon; assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury; possession of an assault weapon; possession of a firearm near a school; unlawful assault weapon .50 BMG rifle activity (Browning Machine Gun); manufacture, sell or possess a short-barreled rifle/shotgun; possession of a machine gun; and, machine gun conversion, according to the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



In August, however, Mount pleaded no contest to: assault with a semiautomatic firearm; assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury; unlawful assault weapon/.50 BMG rifle activity; possession of a machine gun; and machine gun conversion.

“He faces six years in state prison, will have to surrender all firearms seized to law enforcement and to stay away from the victims in the case for 10 years,” Santiago said in August, referring to the plea arrangement.



Mount was arrested Dec. 6, 2017, following a four-hour standoff with deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



On the morning he was arrested, deputies responded to the 25200 block of De Wolfe Road, regarding a man with a gun and a domestic disturbance call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said at the time.



When they arrived, deputies contacted two victims who told them the suspect had pointed a semiautomatic handgun at them and threatened them during a domestic incident, she said.



No shots were reported fired during the incident.



“This apparently stemmed from an unreported spousal assault from the previous evening,” Miller said in December. The victims reportedly told deputies there were numerous firearms inside the home.



Deputies found 144 firearms inside the house.



