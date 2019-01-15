Newhall Pass interchange truck route blocked by overturned big rig

0 SHARES Share Tweet

An overturned big rig blocked the southbound side of the truck route at the Interstate 5 and State Route 14 interchange Tuesday night.

“The call came initially at 8:17 p.m. as an … overturned big rig on the southbound side of I-5 and 14 freeway (interchange),” Officer Tony Polizzi, a spokesman at the the California Highway Patrol Traffic Management office, said at 9:40 p.m.. “There are no reported injuries as of now, and all lanes are closed.”

Witnesses on the scene indicated that the overturned truck was located on the truck route, just beyond the interchange tunnel. CHP officials said they believe the big rig hit a wall and then a guardrail before overturning.

The overturned big rig and its trailer resulted in a SigAlert being issued shortly after 9 p.m. and Hazardous Materials responders being called to the scene.

“There was a possible 35 gallons of diesel fuel spilled (onto the freeway,” said Fire Capt. Ron Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “Units are still on scene (as of 9:40 p.m.) and Health HazMat was on scene as well.”

A tow truck had been dispatched to the site of the collision at 8:50 p.m., but the SigAlert would still be in effect for an unknown duration, according to officials.