Newhall woman pleads involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of boyfriend

A Newhall woman accused of murdering her boyfriend by shooting him to death in the parking lot of a Canoga Park bar pleaded no contest in court Friday to one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Reyanna Villarreal, 25, who appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court in San Fernando, was charged with one count of murder with allegations she used a handgun and caused great bodily injury and death.

On Friday, Villarreal also admitted an allegation of using a firearm before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Terrell.

“Villarreal is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison when she returns to court on Jan. 22 in Department D of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center,” Paul Eakins, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Friday.

She was charged with killing Jose Mendoza, 21, in a parking lot near a bar on the 22000 block of Roscoe Boulevard on March 5, Deputy District Attorney Julie Kramer said in June.

Villarreal faced a possible maximum sentence of 40 years to life in state prison if she had been convicted of murder as charged.

