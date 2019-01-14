One killed after vehicle overturns on Bouquet Canyon Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

One person is dead after their vehicle flipped over on Bouquet Canyon Road Monday morning.

The solo vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:35 a.m. on Bouquet about a quarter-mile south of the Texas Canyon Ranger Station.

“The vehicle overturned and landed on its roof,” Officer Zachary Emmons of the California Highway Patrol said, confirming one person died in the crash.

“There was flooding on Bouquet,” he noted.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner arrived about 10 a.m., he said.

