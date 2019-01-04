Paramedics respond to crash on Bouquet Canyon Road

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Emergency response crews were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic collision on Bouquet Canyon Road north of Vasquez Canyon Road mid-afternoon Friday.

The crash involving a dark-colored sedan and a truck happened shortly before 3:15 p.m., about seven miles north of Vasquez Canyon Road, said Austin Bennett, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Paramedics responded immediately after receiving the dispatch.

“This call was for two vehicles, possible persons trapped,” Bennett said.

This is a breaking news story, more information is expected to be released later.

