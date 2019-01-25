Revised housing project for Newhall – one less home, fewer trees cut

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Developers wanting to build homes west of The Old Road and south of Sagecrest Circle presented to regional planners Thursday amendments to their housing project that reflect fewer homes and fewer trees cut down in building it.



John Scull — representing developer DR Horton — presented a project overview of the Lyons Canyon Project to the subdivision committee of the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commission.



In listing the latest changes made to the map of the project, he pointed out developers would be eliminating one home, reducing 186 proposed dwelling units to 185 such units made up of 92 single-family homes and 93 condos for seniors.



Scull, the person applying for approval of his project, also pointed out plans to reduce the number of trees cut down for the project.



The Lyons Canyon Project was previously approved to have 162 oak trees cut down and permitted encroachment on 54 others. The new plan calls for 147 oak trees cut down and 53 trees encroached upon.



Committee members reviewing housing projects scrutinize a handful of key concerns that include aspects affecting public works, fire concerns, parks and public health.



At the end of the day, the committee’s recommendation was: “At this time, regional planning does not recommend approval of the amendment to the tentative map.”



Committee members listed a dozen items of concern they want addressed before the project is approved.



They asked for clarification about plans by the developer to build a retaining wall, pointing out inconsistencies that described the wall as 6 feet and in other related documents as 8 feet.



One committee member — representing the Fire Prevention Division of the Los Angeles County Fire Department — described the housing project site as a “very high fire hazard severity zone.”



The representative asked that a fuel modification plan be put together and submitted before any building permit is issued.



jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

