Santa Clarita commissions, boards have new members

With a new year comes a new set of leaders behind Santa Clarita’s commissions and boards. On Tuesday, the City Council nominated and appointed 13 individuals.

Mayor Marsha McLean and council members Laurene Weste and Bill Miranda made the nominations, followed by a unanimous vote from the City Council on each nomination.

Here’s who the three nominated:

Councilman Miranda

Planning Commission — Dan Masnada

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission — Victor Lindenheim

Arts Commission — Susan Shapiro

Financial Accountability and Audit Panel — Wendy Langhans

Mayor McLean

Planning Commission — Lisa Eichman

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission — Dianna Boone

Arts Commission — Michael Millar

Financial Accountability and Audit Panel — Sandra Cattell

Councilwoman Weste

Planning Commission — Dennis Ostrum

Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission — Ruthann Levison

Arts Commission — Patti Rasmussen

Financial Accountability and Audit Panel — Susan Orloff

Heidi Heinrich was appointed as the Santa Clarita representative for the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District board of trustees. She will be responsible for duties such as setting policy, establishing the budget and approving expenditures and retaining legal counsel.

Under Planning Commission, Eichman and Ostrum return for another term but Masnada will replace Tim Burkhart, Six Flags Magic Mountain’s vice president of maintenance and construction and former Castaic Lake Water Agency board member. He served on the Planning Commission for two decades.

“(Tim Burkhart) has served this city very, very well over the years as a planning commissioner, and I think we would be remiss if we didn’t at least acknowledge the phenomenal work that Mr. Burkhart has provided the city,” said Councilman Bob Kellar.

The new appointees are expected to begin serving at the year’s first meeting of each commission and board. Each would serve until their terms end on Dec. 31, 2022 or when a replacement is appointed, according to the city.