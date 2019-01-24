Saugus Union School District holds lockdown drills

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Schools in the Saugus Union School District carried out lockdown drills Thursday morning, and administrators said they were pleased with how well the exercise unfolded.



“The idea for having them is so that they can be prepared in case something like this happens in the future,” said Lee Morrell, SUSD spokesman. “All (15) of the schools performed perfectly.”



A lockdown is a precaution taken by the school to keep students inside the school.



The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received several phone calls from parents unaware that the lockdown was a drill.

“It was a routine drill done to make sure students are prepared,” Lt. Doug Mohrhoff said.



jholt@signalscv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt