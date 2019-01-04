SCV man accused of sexual assault gets jury trial date

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A jury trial date has been set for a Santa Clarita man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after allegedly breaking into her Los Angeles home two years ago.

Russell Malcolm Harris, 35, appeared Friday in Department 30 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Harris, who remains in custody with bail set at $2.3 million, was ordered to appear back in court Jan. 28 for a jury trial.

Over the course of last year, Harris underwent at least two mental health assessments, each ordered by the court.

Harris is suspected of breaking into a woman’s home Aug. 1, 2016, and sexually touching her before fleeing. That same day, he allegedly broke into three more residences, according to prosecutors.

On Aug. 2, 2016, he is accused of breaking into or trying to break into an additional three residences. All the residences were in downtown Los Angeles.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt