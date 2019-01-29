Sentencing for Newhall gang member postponed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Newhall woman who confessed to being a member of a gang and testified at the murder trial of her ex-boyfriend has seen her sentencing date postponed yet again.



Jaqueline Arreola, 25, took the witness stand at San Fernando Superior Court in November in the case against murder suspect Nicholas Colletta, 21, who was found guilty of first-degree murder in the July 2017 shooting death of Ivan Solis.



She was scheduled to be sentenced Friday.



Her new sentencing date is Feb. 25, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Friday.



Arreola, who was initially charged with murder in the same shooting, pleaded guilty last year to the lesser charge of being an accessory after the fact, agreeing to work with prosecutors and testify against Colletta.



Colletta shot Solis seven times, once in the head, twice in the upper abdomen and twice in the lower abdomen, according to evidence presented during his trial.



