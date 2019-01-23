Sheriff’s detective continues work after being stabbed one year ago

One year ago, Det. Eliott Uribe was stabbed in the parking lot of a Canyon Country Jack in the Box. Reporter Austin Dave spoke with the detective, who’s back to work, giving voices to children abused by adults.
Austin Dave is an award-winning multimedia journalist. He heads The Signal's video news operations while reporting on the Santa Clarita Valley's most impacting topics.