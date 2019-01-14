Six Flags Magic Mountain closed Monday due to week’s first round of rain

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Six Flags Magic Mountain closed its gates to the public Monday as the week’s first round of rainfall drenched the Santa Clarita Valley.

Officials announced the closure “due to inclement weather” around 7:30 a.m. before the park was scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. Tickets purchased for Jan. 14 will be valid any other day in 2019, they added.

It was not known when Six Flags Magic Mountain would reopen. Communications Manager Sue Carpenter said decisions over when to open the theme park are made in the morning.

A series of rainy days across the region lie ahead as two Pacific storm systems make their way into California Monday and Tuesday, “before a much larger, more powerful storm plows into the West Coast on Wednesday and Thursday,” according to a statement by the National Weather Service.

The Santa Clarita Valley can expect to see the heaviest rain Monday during midday and drier, warmer temperatures as the weekend nears.

Weather conditions did not cause any delays in the construction of the park’s incoming coaster West Coast Racers, Carpenter said. The new ride, which will feature two side-by-side tracks with four individual high-speed launches, is slated to open this summer.