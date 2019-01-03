Small wash fire sparks big firefighting response

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A small brush fire in the Santa Clara River wash sparked a huge response by firefighting units Thursday around lunch time.

It burned an area just 40 feet by 40 feet, but prompted a response by two fire battalions that included eight fire engines, six water-dumping helicopters and a bulldozer.

The small spot fire near the intersection of Soledad Canyon Road and Bouquet Canyon Road — snuffed out before they could name it — was first reported at 1 p.m.

Firefighters dispatched at 1:01 p.m. arrived on the scene four minutes later, Inspector Joey Marron of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

The fire, which was near a bike path, was promptly extinguished, freeing up units called to the scene.

