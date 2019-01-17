Staying safe and protected during a quake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than $244 million of damage was caused by the 1994 earthquake. While remembering the devastation 25 years later, the Santa Clarita’s Emergency Management team is reminding the community to be prepared.

“Take action now,” said Donna Nuzzi, Santa Clarita’s emergency services supervisor. “This is something we have to keep reinforcing.”

From social media, to preparedness pamphlets and community emergency response classes, the city is using multiple resources to prepare residents.

“We are trying every way possible to keep people informed and educated,” Nuzzi said.

Preparedness tips

Here are a few tips to prepare for an earthquake:

Identify potential hazards in your home and begin to fix them.

Create a disaster plan and share it with people within your household.

Create disaster supply kits. “Don’t take for granted having as much water as possible,” Nuzzi said. “For all members of your family, including your animals.”

You can find an emergency supply checklist at https://www.santa-clarita.com/home/showdocument?id=11780

Identify your home’s potential weaknesses and begin to fix them.

During earthquakes, drop, cover and hold on.

After the shaking stops, check for damage and injuries needing immediate attention.

When safe, follow your disaster plan.

For more information on emergency preparedness go to https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-community-services-and-open-space/emergency-management/-fbclid-IwAR1TWkFtX9JrCXmbASGvSftjL2DOsnyRn2SQu4oS50kTesuN1rhPGBdjJxU

CERT Program

“The city of Santa Clarita Community Emergency Response Training (CERT) is designed to help families, neighborhoods, schools and businesses prepare for effective disaster/emergency response through training and preplanning,” according to the city’s website, santa-clarita.com.

The city is offering a seven-week course that covers basic skills that are important to know when emergency services aren’t immediately available.

Emergency responders, emergency management personnel and emergency trained volunteers provide training to residents.

“Program material covers earthquakes, fires, flood, hazardous incidents and other life-threatening situations,” according to the city’s website.

For more information or to sign up for the program go to https://www.santa-clarita.com/city-hall/departments/recreation-community-services-and-open-space/emergency-management/cert-program