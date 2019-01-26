Steamwork Center welcomes business owners for upcoming mixer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Steamwork Center will hold its next monthly mixer, Entrepreneur Appreciation Night, this time at Brewery Draconum in Newhall on Jan. 31.



“We wanted to have a night at the brewery, which is a newer business in town,” said Tania Mulry, founder and strategy consultant of Steamwork Center.



More than 100 guests are expected, from places and businesses such as the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Logix Federal Credit Union, GlowHouse Gaming, Ask Amanda and Optimus Computing. The event intends to bring together business owners, entrepreneurs and startup representatives and provide a platform to collaborate, Mulry said.



“We realize entrepreneurs need more than a website or Facebook ads,” she said. “They need ways to be together, to work together, have a place to meet, collaborate and help each other grow. So we took the plunge.”



Similar to 1 Million Cups, which Steamwork Center also hosts, the mixers are part of a growing list of opportunities for entrepreneurs to gather and help grow.



“It’s gratifying to create a community and see folks connected through programs and office space and watch their connections grow deeper than I could ever imagine,” Mulry said.

The mixer begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and appetizers will be provided. Registration to join is still open on Eventbrite.