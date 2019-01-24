Sulphur Springs celebrates bargaining agreement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In their second meeting of the new year, governing board members, district administrators and teachers gathered at Mitchell Community School to support the tentative agreement reached between the Sulphur Springs Teachers’ Association and the Sulphur Springs Union School District.

“It was really nice to come together tonight and approve our agreement with our teachers,” said SSUSD board President Denis DeFigueiredo. “We have a great relationship with our teachers … and in terms of tonight we wanted to recognize them and what they were doing here (in the district).”

Having already been agreed to in 2017, and requiring a reaffirming action at Wednesday night’s meeting for the new year, the bargaining agreement continues to incorporate the established salary schedule increase of 1.5 percent.

The board also noted that district officials, families and students are preparing for their Many Families, One Community Family Resource Fair the district is hosting alongside the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Catherine Kawaguchi, superintendent of the Sulphur Springs Union School District, said that this will be the third year the two districts, as well as partners from the community and local first responders, came together to provide academic and social-emotional resources for families.

District officials announced that the free event will provide instructional training courses for parents, a kids program, food and more.

The event is set to take place on Feb. 23 at Golden Valley High School from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Those looking for more information on how to get involved or attend can visit www.sssd.k12.ca.us.