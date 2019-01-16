Trinity girls basketball continues winning streak with win over Vasquez

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Trinity girls basketball team won its fifth game in a row, defeating Heritage League opponent Vasquez on Tuesday night as Vasquez High School.

The Knights move to 9-8 overall and remain undefeated in league play at 7-0.

Trinity Towns led the Knights with a double-double, recording 20 points and 10 rebounds. Heidi Schaffer added 10 points, Riley Spector had seven points and Ellie Howell logged six points and seven rebounds.

Katie Brown and Hannah Caddow each had double-digit rebounding efforts, with the former grabbing 12 boards and the latter securing 10 boards. Caddow also added four points and three blocks.

Trinity will face Faith Baptist on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Faith Baptist.