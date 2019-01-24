Trinity girls basketball beats Palmdale Aerospace to clinch Heritage League title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Trinity Classical Academy girls basketball suffered its last defeat back in December against Milken one day after defeating Palmdale Aerospace Academy.



Since then the Knights have rattled off six straight wins and traveled north to Palmdale on Thursday to take on the Griffins for one last time this season.



Obtaining their seventh consecutive win and ninth Heritage League win, the Knights defeated the Griffins 42-16 to remain undefeated in league play.



“We went to our bench early and got everyone a lot of playing time, which was awesome, especially for some of the seniors who haven’t played that much this year,” said Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert. “We wanted everyone to get out there and enjoy it because tonight was the clinching game for the league championship so that was exciting.”



Trinity (11-8 overall, 9-0 in Heritage League) senior forward Heidi Schaffer led the Knights in scoring finishing with 12 points and three steals.



Trinity Towns was a handful on both ends of the court scoring 11 points and logging six steals. Freshman Katie Brown recorded a double-double finishing with 10 points, 14 rebounds and a blocked shot.



“My favorite way to explain it is it’s like the show ‘Criminal Minds’ where they are investigating these murders and they are trying to think like the criminals,” Hebert said regarding which one his players could go off on any given night.



“We always ask ourselves what would this team do to us. And every time we can’t even think of a good answer because if you take away Hannah, then Trinity goes off. You do a really good job of taking away those two then we have Heidi and Katie step up. It’s really cool to see these girls have the confidence to step up in any situation.”



Thursday’s win clinches the Knights’ first-ever Heritage League title in school history, but there is still some work left to do with one more league game coming up against Santa Clarita Christian School on Thursday in the regular season finale.



“We told the girls tonight, ‘Let’s celebrate, enjoy it, soak it in and embrace the moment,’ and the last message in the locker room and in the group chat was, ‘Be ready to go on Monday, we still have a job to do,’” Hebert said. “Winning league was just one of our goals and we plan on keeping on rolling and we don’t see anyone that can stop us with the level of basketball that we are playing at.”

