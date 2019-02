0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two people were hurt in a traffic collision in Newhall Wednesday night, one of the patients treated at the scene was taken to the hospital.



The crash happened shortly after 7:20 p.m. on Railroad Avenue at 8th Street.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the crash scene at 7:22 p.m.



The two injured patients were reported to have back pains, Fire Department Capt. Ron Singleton said.



