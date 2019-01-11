Valencia man accused of trying to kill girlfriend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Valencia man arrested nine months ago for spousal assault was arrested again Wednesday night on suspicion of attempted murder, accused of trying to smother a former spouse.

Thomas Lowell George, 59, was arrested Wednesday shortly after 3:30 p.m. when deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic violence call.

In addition to a felony charge of attempted murder, George was also arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and dissuading a victim, both of which are felony offenses, and for possession of meth.

Shortly after noon, Wednesday, deputies responded to a domestic violence call at a residence on the 24100 block of Del Monte Drive.

“The victim and the suspect are boyfriend and girlfriend,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“They got into a verbal argument which escalated into a physical altercation,” she said.

“The suspect allegedly pushed her face into a mattress, so she could not breathe, and made threatening comments,” Miller said.

“The victim began to lose consciousness,” she said.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the call and treated the victim at the scene.

George was arrested on May 30, 2018, on suspicion of spousal assault, a misdemeanor.

That case was declined by prosecutors due to insufficient evidence, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

