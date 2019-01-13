Woman dies after being found unconscious at River Oaks Shopping Center parking lot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A woman who was found unconscious in a parking lot at the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and McBean Parkway died after she was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Sunday evening.

“We received a report that there was a medical emergency in the parking lot of the Valencia Target,” said Lt. Andrew Dahring of the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station.

First responders arrived at the River Oaks Shopping Center after receiving a call at 5:21 p.m. about an unconscious 22-year-old woman, according to Capt. Michael Fuentes of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The circumstances behind the woman’s arrival to that location remains unknown at this time. Sheriff’s deputies on scene said there is no known threat to public safety in connection to their investigation.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information is obtainable.