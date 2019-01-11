Woman wounded by BB gun recovering, search on for gunman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Saugus woman wounded after being shot in the back by someone with a BB gun Wednesday night was treated at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and released.

The person who shot her, however, is now the subject of an ongoing investigation by detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, has been identified only as being in her 50’s.

Shortly after 10:45 p.m., deputies responded to the 28100 block of Robin Avenue in Saugus “for an assault with a deadly weapon call,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.

The woman was “allegedly was shot with a BB gun in her back while inside her residence,” Miller said.

“Deputies did a sweep of her home and surrounding areas but were unable to locate the suspect,” she said.

As first responders began to arrive in the neighborhood, located near Plum Canyon Road, deputies worked to clear the scene in order to assess whether there was an immediate threat.

Paramedics responding to the call had to wait until the scene was confirmed safe.

“Sheriff’s called us to go, but we’re still waiting on them to clear the possible shooting area,” said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Miguel Ornelas of the county Fire Department at approximately 11 p.m. “We’re still waiting to hear about us transporting (a victim).”

By 11:15 p.m., paramedics confirmed they had transported the woman to the hospital, according to Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride.

