5 Assignment Writing Teaching Strategies

There is no doubt that writing is an absolutely essential skill to successfully pass through the college and perhaps through our entire lives. Nevertheless, a recent National Assessment of Educational Progress study presents that three-quarters of pupils who are getting ready to start the college (8th and 12th graders) seriously lack the assignment writing skills.

How often do you see your kids or students struggling to put the first word to a blank page? It seems astonishing why do they spend some much time staring in the outer space while always having so much to say. Today we discuss 5 practices you can implement to help your students to overcome the writing barrier and get to know how to write assignment tasks easily and effectively!

1. Require Your Students to Read a Lot

Prior to writing itself, frequent reading is a great step towards proficiency in writing. It’s important that you build the link between these two activities in your students’ minds. Reading is actually proven to make people smarter in various disciplines. Try to highlight the things to pay attention to in every reading piece a suggested literature list has. Provide them with guidance on how to study sentences, style, flow of speech and so on.

Conscious consumption of quality content shapes students’ grammar and choice of words. Moreover, it provides with a sense of writing styles, understanding which one fits a person the most.

2. Acquaint with Writing Styles

Analyze the specificities of every writing style students go through when working on the literature list. Discuss the pros and cons of the style, scope of application, relevant vocabulary and so on. It is important to provide learners with a sense that styles can and should be blended, in order to give birth to some truly unique and stunning pieces of writing. Apart from that, writing styles are overall a great assignment help tool since they bear ready structure templates inside.

3. Teach the Structure

Knowing the structure of future writing releases from the above-mentioned barrier of starting off. The beauty of the structure is that it remains to be the same, regardless of the volume of work, be it 1 or 100 pages. While each style dictates own extensions to the structure, the core is likely to be as follows:

Introduction . The stage of presenting a thesis of the entire writing. It serves as a sort of executive summary, giving a hint of what’s going to happen further, the goal, the problem etc.

. The stage of presenting a thesis of the entire writing. It serves as a sort of executive summary, giving a hint of what’s going to happen further, the goal, the problem etc. Arguments . This is a body of any type of work, where supporting points are provided, the idea is explained, the plot is developed or whatsoever.

. This is a body of any type of work, where supporting points are provided, the idea is explained, the plot is developed or whatsoever. Conclusion. After the above is ready, a writer wraps everything up and briefly recaps the outcomes of the work. This is a final point to justify, deny, explain or leave an open end for readers to think about.

4. Create a Proper Learning Framework

Start from setting up your students’ mindset. Try to provide them with an understanding of how writing skills can be beneficial from a real-life standpoint. Necessarily illustrate with examples.

The idea should be supported by execution. Make sure to set clear expectations towards the student performance and implement the perks to encourage good writing, effort, and self-expression. On the other side, poor results should be penalized. Do not be afraid to let students running across homework help services – if used properly, they can greatly enhance one’s writing skills.

Emphasize on the practice! There are numerous ways to make this process engaging and lively, avoiding plain repetition. For instance, organize short writing sessions daily, requiring students to write brief texts on random topics. Creating some kind of the “wheel of fortune” to assign topics will make these sessions ultimately fun. Also, encourage your students to keep their own diaries.

5. Add Some Creativity

Experiment with the means of perception. If writing alone appears to be frustrating for some students, try to budge it by adding a visual or audio component. Invite them to create mood boards cutting out pictures from their favorite books, magazines or newspapers to get some inspiration and write a story afterward.

Another interesting method is audio transcribing. Hit the mic button and let students speak. Printing the speech later to use it as a draft may be effective, let alone it’s so fun.

Conclusion

Good writing command does not bring just good grades but helps to think structured, connect things faster and make our lives easier overall. Do your best to persuade the students with this idea, using alternative and creative approaches to make the process truly engaging. Nevertheless, keep in mind that a good deal of structure and discipline is a must if you want to achieve results. Good luck!