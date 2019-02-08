Canyon Country man arrested on attempted rape charge

3 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country man on an attempted rape charge, after responding to an alleged burglary call Thursday morning on the 18000 block of Soledad Canyon Road, near Sierra Highway.

Sheriff’s Station officials would not release the exact location, but a woman reportedly was leaving a mobile home park in the area, trying to take her son to school, when the alleged victim reported hearing the sound of glass breaking in her residence, according to Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman.

“She went outside and the suspect allegedly broke the windows of her place and he started to get verbally aggressive with her and demanding sex from her,” Miller said. The woman was not identified in the Sheriff’s Station alert released Friday evening.

“A struggle ensued and the suspect moved the victim toward her vehicle as the victim yelled at her son to call 9-1-1,” according to the station’s Nixle report.

“Thankfully, her son was able to call 9-1-1 and deputies got there fast,” Miller added Friday.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they arrested Daniel Herrera, 21, on charges of attempted rape, burglary and kidnapping, Miller said. The alert also noted the suspect and victim did not know each other.

Herrera was booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, where he was being held Friday in lieu of $250,000 bail.

