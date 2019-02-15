Castaic High School staff hold town hall meeting to answer questions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Over 75 parents and students heard from a number of department heads and incoming faculty for the new Castaic High School during a town hall meeting held Wednesday.

“I got calls today from parents saying that they were … now confident to send their child to the new school,” said Castaic High Principal Melanie Hagman.

In addition to hearing from the department heads about how students enrolled at Castaic High School would receive the standard high school curriculum, parents also heard how their 9th grader could begin a career pathways program as early as this coming fall.

“We’re going to have three programs” that range from media design and production, to sports and health sciences, to manufacturing and welding, Hagman said.

Those in attendance also heard about the unique opportunity CHS is offering through their iCAN Academy.

“It’s similar to AOC in that iCAN students will be completing a minimum of at least a year’s worth of college credit,” said Hagman. “But it differs because students will have the opportunity to have the full comprehensive high school experience … meaning that they will be able to join athletics, ASB and (other programs.)”

Hagman said the two primary concerns addressed during Wednesday night’s meeting were transportation and school safety.

“We have open enrollment from all six junior high schools in the district … and there’s one road into the school and one way out,” said Hagman, who added that the staff is working on solutions to busing, pick-up/drop-off points and a lockdown/evacuation plan being developed in close cooperation with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “I think we’ll be one of the safest schools in the district.”

The deadline to apply for iCAN Academy for the 2019-20 school year is today, Feb. 15. For more information about iCAN or Castaic High School in general, visit the school’s website at http://www.castaichighproject.com.