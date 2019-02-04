Child hit by car, airlifted to hospital

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A child was airlifted to the hospital Monday after being struck by a car near Golden Valley High School.



A couple of minutes before 3 p.m., first responders received reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Via Princessa at Golden Valley Road.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department went to the crash site from Fire Station 150 at 2:56 p.m., arriving there four minutes later.



“This was for a traffic collision involving a pedestrian,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.



After they provided immediate medical treatment, Rescue Helicopter 19 was dispatched to a landing area at Golden Valley High School.



Paramedics transferred the young patient to the chopper.



Neither L.A. County sheriff’s deputies nor L.A. County fire officials would disclose the age or gender of the victim.



