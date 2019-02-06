City to hold second round of transit-related community workshops

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A second round of community workshops for the transportation development plan is around the corner, the city has announced.



Workshops will be held Feb. 7-9 at multiple locations throughout Santa Clarita.



The transportation development plan addresses the transportation needs of the Santa Clarita Valley community as it continues to grow, according to Santa Clarita Transit. Surveys and public meetings are held to effectively execute a plan.



The plan serves as a blueprint for Santa Clarita Transit services over the next five to 10 years, as well as help staff develop route changes, the timing of new bus purchases and planning for future capital improvement projects.



Since the last plan, drafted in 2011, the city and its neighboring unincorporated communities have seen significant changes.



“Transportation services and technology including Uber, Lyft and bike-share programs have evolved,” city officials noted in a news release. “Therefore, revisiting the (plans) with fresh eyes is key to ensuring Santa Clarita Transit provides the best possible service to residents.”



The first round of community outreach resulted in the collection of more than 4,000 survey responses from existing transit riders and non-riders. The upcoming series of interactive meetings, the city said, is designed to present residents recommendations based on survey findings and solicit feedback.



A sampling of these recommendations includes: dividing the commuter bus service into two legs (west side and east side); providing fixed-route service to the new Senior Center at Five Knolls; and providing limited-stop service on Soledad Canyon Road.

To learn more about the transportation development plan or to find the public workshop nearest you, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com/TDP.

