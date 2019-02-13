DA warns seniors about online dating profiles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, county prosecutors have a warning for old people young at heart.



In a notice issued Friday by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, seniors looking for love were advised to be careful of fraudsters out to steal their savings through various ruses.

In the “Online Romance Scam,” thieves create a fake online dating profile to lure victims.



Once a relationship develops and the crooks gain victims’ trust, they request money to pay for a supposed unexpected bill, emergency surgery or unforeseen trip.

Unsuspecting seniors send cash only to never hear from the person again.

TIPS:

If someone seems too good to be true, they probably are.

Never give out your Social Security number or financial information.

Never send money to anyone you meet online.

jholt@signalsvc.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

