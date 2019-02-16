Deputies establish containment area after suspected Castaic home burglary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are establishing a perimeter containment after a suspected Castaic home burglary Saturday.

The call came in shortly before 8 p.m. and on the 30000 block of Hamlet Way, Sgt. Brian Shreves said.

“We suspect it might be a burglary and we’re waiting on additional resources” as deputies on the scene begin to set up along a perimeter, Shreves said. “No one is in custody just yet.”

There’s no additional information regarding the suspect or allegations at this time, Shreves said.

This is a breaking news story and will updated as new information becomes available.