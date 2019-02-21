Deputies respond to hit and run that involves children

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies are looking for the suspect after a report of a hit-and-run collision Thursday in Newhall.



Paramedics were called to a crash involving children, near the corner of the Wiley Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard, on Thursday, officials said.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials first received the call at 3:15 p.m., and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were there shortly after, according to Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman with the station.



“From what we’re hearing, a (two-vehicle) collision resulted in five people being sent to the hospital,” said Miller, adding that “two to three of them were children” but that she could not confirm the exact number.



“We do know the children were not seriously injured,” said Miller. “They are small, maybe around 4 to 8 years old in age.”



Miller said the other adult individuals involved in the crash were also transported to a local area hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate, according to Miller.



Now, as the victims have been cleared from the scene, deputies have begun their search for the driver of one of the vehicles, who reportedly ran from the scene soon after the initial collision.



“We are actively searching for the adult male suspect, and there’s a chance that he may be injured or bleeding,” she said, “but that is third-party information from (personnel) on scene.”



Deputies are currently searching nearby neighborhoods and vehicles in the Athletic Club parking lot, according to witnesses on the scene.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

