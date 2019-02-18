Deputies spot stolen car, arrest man

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local deputies arrested a man Monday on suspicion of grand theft when he was stopped while driving a car reported stolen last month in Riverside County.



The arrest happened shortly after 1:15 p.m. when deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station ran the license plate of a suspected stolen car, a white 2011 Mercedes-Benz 300 sedan.



“Our deputy ran the plate and it came back stolen from Riverside County on Jan. 24, 2019,” said Sgt. Eric Metten.



Other deputies were called in as the deputy approached the suspect.



“One man was taken into custody,” Metten said.