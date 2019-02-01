Donor offers new ‘matching gift’ program to help build SCV Senior Center

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a successful first matching gift program, the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center announced Thursday a donor has stepped forward to bring another dollar-for-dollar challenge to help fund the completion of the new facility.



“We received a wonderful response to the first program,” said Kevin MacDonald, executive director of the Senior Center. “Another anonymous donor came up and said, ‘I would like to do the same to complete the program.’”



For every dollar given by an individual to the “New Senior Center Capital Campaign,” the donor will match donations on a dollar-for-dollar basis up to $50,000.



The Senior Center has set a goal of $1 million, of which half was successfully raised through major contributions and the first matching gift program, and the new donor challenge is expected to help raise the remaining $500,000. The city of Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County and members of the community have also contributed with a significant portion of meeting the goal, as well as fundraising activities in the past.



“This challenge gift comes at a wonderful time as we get closer to completing the construction of the New SCV Senior Center by March 2019,” officials said in a statement Thursday. “Time is essential in acquiring the remaining funds.”



Just before the new year, MacDonald said construction was about 80 percent finished. On Thursday he said that despite the wet weather conditions, the Senior Center still appears to be on track for construction concluded by mid-March and open to the public in April.



Once complete, the facility will be a two-story, 30,000-square-foot center at Golden Valley Road and Newhall Ranch Road on 2.5 acres of land. The new location will offer assistance in career development, finances, wellness, information technology and senior rights. Amenities such as multi-purpose rooms, a fitness center a technology center and an outdoor cabana with concert seating will also be available.



“We ask you to join us in this effort to continue to be of service to our community by providing this much-needed new Senior Center that will not only benefit the seniors of today, but the seniors of tomorrow and years to come,” the Senior Center said in a prepared statement.



To learn how to donate or gather more information, visit newseniorcenter.com or call the Senior Center at 661-259-9444. One can also email MacDonald at kmacdonald@scv-seniorcenter.org or via mail at 22900 Market St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

