Family of missing Valencia man asking for public’s help in finding him

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating Valencia resident Bryan Dee Ulch, after he went missing on Saturday.



Ulch, 70, was last seen at his residence on the 23400 block of Kingston Place at 8 a.m., according to a news release issued by the LA County Sheriff’s Department.



“The Missing Persons Unit will see if he has a cell phone or missing person tracker,” said Deputy Joana Warren of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.



Ulch suffers from dementia and high cholesterol. He is described to be 5’11” and 181 lbs. He has blue eyes, wears glasses and is bald. Ulch was last seen wearing a grey zip-up hoodie jacket, blue jeans and black leather shoes.



Concerned for his safety, Ulch’s family is asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, according to the release.



“Hopefully, (the Missing Persons Unit) will locate him within the next few hours,” Warren said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org