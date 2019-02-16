Grace Baptist to stage ‘Southern Fried Funeral’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Grace Baptist Theatre is gearing up for its production of “Southern Fried Funeral,” a big-hearted comedy based set in the South.



“(The performance) deals with grief and pain in a true realistic way,” said Candice Hill, communications coordinator for Grace Baptist and actress and producer in the production. “It’s got heart.”



“Sometimes being from a church, our perspective of death is different,” said Andrea Rodriguez, the show’s director.



“Southern Fried Funeral” is a play by Osborne and Eppler. “In ‘Southern Fried Funeral,’ the Frye family faces the sudden death of Dewy Sr., and true to human experience, tragedy brings out the best, the worst and yes, even the funniest in people,” said actress Monique Newman.

The play takes place in Mississippi based around family and relationships.



“Life’s challenges bring out the best and worst in people and sometimes you find yourself laughing through the tears,” according to the church’s event flyer.



The production is scheduled to run for 5 nights; Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m.,Thursday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m.



The play will be performed in the newly build Timothy Student Center on the church’s campus, located at 22833 Copper Hill Drive.



Tickets are $10 each and available online at Gracebaptist.org/sff.



A portion of the funds raised will benefit the Timothy Student Center, Hill said.



“It’s our grand opening play for that facility,” Rodriguez said. “It’s nice to be able to celebrate God’s creation of the arts through drama.”