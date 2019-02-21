Hart swim dominates Crescenta Valley

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In its second non-league meet of the season, Hart boys and girls swim hosted Crescenta Valley at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center on Thursday.



Dealing with inclement weather throughout the day, the Hart boys and girls teams powered through the rough conditions, winning 106-64 and 103-67, respectively.



“I’m really pleased with how the meet went,” said Hart head coach Steve Neale. “We had to deal with crazy weather, but this is the first meet that we had our whole team together and we came together nicely with some strong showings in a lot of races. It’s early in the season so these early season indicators keep me optimistic.”



Hart girls swimmers Maxine Catig and Ellie Horst led the way for the Indians, winning both individual and relay races.



Catig placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.90 seconds and shared first-place honors in the 200-yard medley relay with teammates Taylor Toledo, Genesis Lewis and Megan Soto, finishing in 1 minute and 52.14 seconds. Catig also shared first-place honors in the 400-yard freestyle relay with Hope Hill, Alyssa Hamilton and Horst, clocking in at 3:48.11.



Along with winning the 400-yard freestyle relay, Horst also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:56.98) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.20).



“They are in high training right now and it was cold,” Neale said about the two swimmers. “What I liked about the way that they swam was that they were consistent throughout the whole meet. I was really proud of them. Their performances kind of fire up the whole team.”



Toledo, a junior, also took home an individual award, winning the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:01.06.



The boys team led by seniors Jonathan Quick and Dawson Waage came away with multiple individual wins and relay race wins.



Quick and Waage teamed up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay along with Jacob Gragas and Ryan Sevidal with a time 3:20.06.



“They are the dynamic duo and have been strong since they were freshmen,” Neale said. “They both are D-1 swimmers so they are in it for the long haul. This year they are just coming into their own physically. They are leaders by action, we just watch those guys grow up and now they are dominating the pool.”



Quick was also part of the first-place 200-yard medley relay with Gragas, Sevidal and Kyle Brill finishing four seconds better than second-place finishers with a time of 1:39.32. He also took home first place in the 100-yard butterfly and 500-yard freestyle.



Waage came in first place in the 50-yard freestyle (21.79) and in the 200-yard freestyle relay with Nick Julian, David Kugler and Maxwell Heyborne (1:33.23).



Gragas and Sevidal placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:50.58) and the 100-yard backstroke (55.01), respectively.



Brill also won two individual events clocking 2:03.18 in the 200-yard individual medley and 1:01.26 in the 100-yard breaststroke.



Hart hosts Crespi at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.



“We need to have the supportive cast step up because that’s what wins big meets,” Neale said. “You can win a lot of individual first-places, but unless you have the rest of the team place you can end up losing the meet as a team so we are working on the supportive cast getting up to speed and I think they will.”

