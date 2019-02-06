Knight opts not to run in 2020, but ‘weird events’ could change his mind.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Rep. Steve Knight declared Tuesday that he will not run for election in the 2020 campaign season, but acknowledged that future events could change his decision.



“It’s difficult but I had to make this decision — especially for 2020,” Knight said on a phone call Tuesday. “Beyond that I don’t know,” he said with a chuckle.



“I’m not gonna run in 2020,” the former congressman said, citing new duties and undertakings such as those in the aerospace industry as the main reasons why he chose not to run.



“I put a lot of thought into it and I think we did a really good job,” he said. “I would’ve loved to continue up on a lot of missions that we were working,” but the voters of the district wanted to go in a different direction.



“I’ll be OK,” Knight added. “As I said before, I’m extremely humbled and thankful to everyone who has supported me. We did a good job. The supporters knew that.”



2020 is going to be very interesting, Knight said in closing. “I’ll be watching. If something happens that is very weird, then I might change my mind.”

