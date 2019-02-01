Local man pleads no contest to making annoying telephone call

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita Valley man accused of sending “annoying” and repeated phone messages — who found himself at the center of controversy a year ago over his alleged phone messaging — pleaded no contest Thursday to sending such a phone call.



Shane Michael Falsey, 29, appeared Thursday in Courtroom 2 of the Santa Clarita Courthouse, where he pleaded no contest to one count of annoying telephone calls, said Venusse David, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



“He was convicted and is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 4 in Dept. 2 at the Santa Clarita Courthouse,” she said.



In October, Falsey had pleaded not guilty to the charge file against him.



He was arrested by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on June 6, on suspicion of making annoying phone calls, a misdemeanor.



Falsey, whose bail was set at $2,500, was released from custody about 20 minutes after he was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Two months prior to his arrest, prosecutors in Santa Clarita who reviewed allegations that he sent abusive texts to women decided at the time not to prosecute due to a lack of evidence.



The specific complaints presented to the District Attorney’s Office dealt not with unwanted texted images from the man, but with other personal alleged abuses, Alisanne Scolnik, deputy district attorney in charge of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office in Santa Clarita, said at the time.



At least three women filed complaints with the SCV Sheriff’s Station alleging Falsey made abusive statements toward them.



More than a handful of women shared experiences of unwanted phone messages — allegedly from Falsey — on social media and with The Signal in an effort to draw the attention of law enforcement.



