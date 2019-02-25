Man arrested in multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Santa Clarita man was arrested early Saturday morning on suspicion of hit and run causing injury, a misdemeanor, in relation to a multi-vehicle crash that sent at least two people to the hospital.



About 20 minutes after midnight Friday, into Saturday morning, three vehicles collided at the intersection of Golden Valley Road and Centre Pointe Parkway.



“This call was for three vehicles with injuries,” said Capt. Ron Haralson of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



At least two people were injured and taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station dispatched to the same call began looking for the driver believed responsible for the crash.



At 1:07 a.m., deputies arrested Walter Rodriguez, 46, whom they described as a driver by occupation.



Rodriguez was taken into custody with bail set at $10,000.



Arrest records maintained by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Information Center show Rodriguez was released from custody shortly before noon Saturday.



jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarturholt