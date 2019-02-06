Mayor to host special book reading for toddlers at the Old Town Newhall Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Marsha McLean is set to gather with local toddlers for a special reading of a new book highlighting Santa Clarita’s history at the Old Town Newhall Library Wednesday.



The event is scheduled to take place during the Santa Clarita Public Library’s “Just for 2’s and 3’s” storytime starting at 11 a.m. at the library, located at 24500 Main St.



The book, titled “Sammy Stories — Meet Sammy Clarita,” follows the story of the city’s horse mascot Sammy Clarita, while including local historical facts.



City Communications Manager Carrie Lujan said the publication aims to educate younger generations about the history of where they live through fun illustrations as told by the mascot.



The book was written and illustrated by city staff, with the cost of prints totaling around $1,000. Each Santa Clarita Public Library branch will feature 10 copies, as well as copies in third-grade classrooms throughout the area, she said.



“Discovering the joy of reading is one of the most important gifts we can give our children,” McLean said in a statement. “This book combines humor, local history and community pride. We hope it will inspire young children to get excited about reading and learning!”



Besides the release of the Sammy Clarita book, the city has also organized events such as One Story One City, a program that encourages discussion among residents, as an effort to encourage the community to read.



Residents can find and keep mini plush versions of Sammy Clarita hidden at various city events and locations using clues posted on the Santa Clarita Instagram account @cityofsantaclarita. To find out more about the Santa Clarita Public Library, visit santaclaritalibrary.com.